This article is part of our Bill 64 Blog Series, which will provide readers with a 360° view on Bill 64 and its sweeping amendments to Quebec's Act Respecting the Protection of Personal Information in the Private Sector (the "Private Sector Act"). To view other blog posts in the series, scroll down to the bottom of this article. This page will be updated regularly with the latest posts.

The passage of Bill 64 (the Act to Modernize Legislative Provisions respecting the Protection of Personal Information) will overhaul Québec's privacy regime and have major consequences for companies doing business in the province or that handle the personal information of Québec residents. Aimed at promoting transparency and enhancing data privacy, the significant changes to the existing Private Sector Act include more stringent obligations for businesses, greater accountability and tougher penalties for non-compliance.

So what does this mean for your business? Ensuring compliance requires careful planning and a thorough understanding of this uniquely "made in Québec" approach to privacy protection. McCarthy Tétrault's Bill 64 Blog Series gives you valuable insights on how the latest developments will impact your business so you can stay compliant and capitalize on opportunities in the evolving privacy and data landscape in Québec. Featuring posts from our multidisciplinary Cyber/Data experts, the series will cover key topics including consent, enforcement issues under Bill 64, automated decision-making, information governance requirements and much more.

McCarthy Tétrault's Cyber/Data Group has immense regional and national experience in privacy, data protection and cybersecurity and a track record in advising key sectors on critical issues in novel and complex areas of law. Our team can help you navigate the privacy and data landscape so you can leverage the value of data, develop responsible AI practices, protect your organization's assets and cement customers' and clients' digital trust.

Subscribe to our TechLex blog to receive the latest posts in the series.

Bill 64 Blog Series and Related Insights:

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.