Toronto (October 4, 2021) - Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG) welcomes Eric Charleston to the firm as partner in the Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection group.

Eric is a notable privacy and cybersecurity lawyer, certified Canadian information privacy professional (CIPP/C) and breach coach practising in Toronto. Eric's skillset and experience complements and strengthens BLG's Cybersecurity, Privacy and Data Protection team. He has extensive experience in the areas of privacy, cybersecurity and insurance coverage including providing advice on all types of insurance with a particular focus on cyber coverage. Eric regularly represents insurers on some of Canada's largest cyber claims.

"Eric brings a unique perspective to BLG through his dual focus on privacy law and insurance coverage law," said Prema Thiele, National Group Head of BLG's Corporate & Capital Markets group. "He is a lawyer who is sought after to advise on topics such as cyber policy language and has a comprehensive understanding of the Canadian cyber landscape."

"Eric is recognized as a preeminent cybersecurity lawyer by his peers," added Eloïse Gratton, National Co-leader BLG's Privacy and Data Protection group. "His technical skills in the area of privacy and cybersecurity offers clients a practical and informative approach that complements our strong national team."

Eric obtained a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center in 2008, and a B.F.A. (Acting) from Syracuse University in 2002. He also completed a Fellowship at Loyola University Institute of Politics in 2014.

BLG's Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection group has extensive expertise and experience in cyber risk management and crisis management legal services, and are peerless in our ability to successfully prosecute and defend complex cyber litigation (including class actions).

