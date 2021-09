ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Canada

Committee Review Completed For Bill 64: A Step Closer To A Major Reform Of Quebec's Personal Information Protection Regime McCarthy Tétrault LLP The Québec government's Act to Modernize Legislative Provisions respecting the Protection of Personal Information ("Bill 64" or the "Bill") completed its parliamentary committee review phase on August 24, 2021.

Privacy Means Privacy: A New Tort Recognized McLennan Ross LLP In this case, the Plaintiff and Defendant, were in a long-term relationship riddled with sexual and physical abuse.

Bill 64 Committee Report Adopted By Québec National Assembly McCarthy Tétrault LLP On September 16, 2021, the Quebec National Assembly adopted the report of the Committee on Institutions (the "Committee") on the Act to Modernize Legislative Provisions respecting the ...

Is Your App Privacy Compliant? Four Key Questions MLT Aikins LLP A report from Alberta's Privacy Commissioner offers some key takeaways for app developers to consider to make sure they're compliant with applicable privacy laws.

The Tort Of "Public Disclosure Of Private Facts" Now Recognized In Alberta Bennett Jones LLP In ES v Shillington, 2021 ABQB 739 [Shillington], the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench recognized the tort of public disclosure of private facts for the first time in Alberta.