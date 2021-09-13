07 octobre 2021

12 h 00 à 13 h 00

Webinar

(Note that the time is in EST.)

"Hello officer" – Public bodies and working with law enforcement

Join us for our third series of "nuts and bolts" webinars geared to Ontario public sector freedom of information and privacy practitioners. During these sessions, we will share our perspectives on FOI and privacy trends and developments that are crucial to the day-to-day work of legal counsel, registrars, clerks, FOI coordinators and others.

Most public bodies have a close relationship with law enforcement. Reporting crime is in the public interest and as is cooperating with police investigations. But what are the limits to voluntarily disclosing personal information, and when is it appropriate to tell police to come back with a warrant or production order? And when managing a cyber incident, who should you report to, what information and when?

CPD Information

BC | This course has been accredited for 1.0 hour. Course name: 2021 Webinar Series on Ontario Public Sector FOI and Privacy - Public Bodies and Working with Law Enforcement. Course number: N07102021.

ON | This session is eligible for up to 1.0 Substantive Hours.

QC | Please note, the concept of "recognition" or "accreditation" has been abolished. By doing this, the Barreau is trying to make it easier for lawyers to claim mandatory CLE credits without a formal accreditation process. It is now up to individual lawyers to determine the eligibility of a training activity and to declare the hours in their "Dossier de formation en ligne".

