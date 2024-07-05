Brain Injuries And Mental Health Support

As a personal injury lawyer, I've seen firsthand the devastating impact brain injuries can have on individuals and their families.

After a brain injury, individuals often experience a wide range of physical and cognitive symptoms that significantly alter their ability to function at work, in the community, and at home.

CATASTROPHIC CHANGES

Given the catastrophic changes to individuals' lives in the aftermath of an injury, they often develop mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

A common misconception is that it takes many months for these mental health issues to develop; however, the onset of these symptoms may be immediate as individuals come to understand the trauma they have experienced, the losses they have endured, and the lengthy road of recovery that is before them.

In my experience, I've learned that these psychological wounds can be just as debilitating — if not more so — than the physical ones.

MENTAL HEALTH IS FREQUENTLY OVERLOOKED

Unfortunately, mental health is frequently overlooked and neglected in the immediate aftermath of a brain injury. Like any physical injury, if left untreated, the problem will only get worse.

An individual may find themselves withdrawing from loved ones, lashing out in anger, or struggling to get out of bed each morning. If this is the case, this individual may struggle to embrace the treatment and assistance offered to help them throughout the recovery process.

Further, they can be ill-equipped to be there for their family and friends, which in turn, further entrenches negative feelings of self-worth. This can become a vicious cycle for those living with brain injuries.

BEST CHANCE OF RECOVERY

To give yourself the best chance of recovery, it is crucial to prioritize your mental health from the very beginning after experiencing a brain injury. Don't hesitate to seek help immediately from a qualified mental health professional like a psychologist, psychotherapist, or social worker. They can provide you with the support, guidance, and treatment you need to navigate the challenges ahead.

Additionally, don't underestimate the power of support networks. Whether it be friends, family, or a formalized support group for brain injury survivors, like one offered by the Brain Injury Association of London and Region, to which I served as a Director for many years, having people who understand what you're going through can make all the difference.

Remember, seeking help for mental health isn't a sign of weakness — it's a sign of strength. By taking care of yourself, you're not only ensuring your own wellbeing but also safeguarding the happiness and stability of your family.

