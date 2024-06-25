When Do I Need A Long-Term Disability (LTD) Lawyer? (Video)

self

If you or a family member is unable to work for an extended period due to an accident, illness, or injury, we recommend that you consult with a personal injury lawyer as soon as possible.

A personal injury lawyer can help determine if you have a potential long-term disability claim against your insurer and advise you on how best to appeal if your long-term disability insurance claim is denied.

