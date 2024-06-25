ARTICLE
25 June 2024

When Do I Need A Long-Term Disability (LTD) Lawyer? (Video)

GP
Gluckstein Lawyers

Contributor

Gluckstein Lawyers logo
Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
Explore
If you or a family member is unable to work for an extended period due to an accident, illness, or injury, we recommend that you consult with a personal injury lawyer as soon as possible.
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

If you or a family member is unable to work for an extended period due to an accident, illness, or injury, we recommend that you consult with a personal injury lawyer as soon as possible.

A personal injury lawyer can help determine if you have a potential long-term disability claim against your insurer and advise you on how best to appeal if your long-term disability insurance claim is denied.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Gluckstein Lawyers
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More