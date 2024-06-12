ARTICLE
12 June 2024

No-Fault Accident Benefits In Ontario: Explained (Video)

No-fault accident benefits are pursued by an accident victim through their own automobile insurance (or the insurance of a driver involved in the accident). The no-fault accident benefits system...
No-fault accident benefits are pursued by an accident victim through their own automobile insurance (or the insurance of a driver involved in the accident). The no-fault accident benefits system was designed to ensure that all motor vehicle accident victims (and certain eligible relatives) would be able to receive benefits to aid in their recovery in a timely manner. Insurance companies sometimes delay or deny these benefits unfairly.

An experienced motor vehicle accident lawyer from Gluckstein Lawyers can help you fight to get what you deserve. We know how to deal with insurers to get results so that you can focus on healing.

