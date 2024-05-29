What To Do When You Are In A Car Crash?

Although there is no such thing as an ideal car crash, there are several actions you can take to make your situation a little more manageable.

Being involved in a car crash can be a stressful and jarring experience. While you cannot always prepare yourself for the suddenness of a collision, you can remind yourself of some key steps to take to help you down the line if you ever have the misfortune of being in one. Although there is no such thing as an ideal car crash, there are several actions you can take to make your situation a little more manageable.

Make sure you and your passengers are safe

Your first priority should be to make sure everyone in your vehicle is safe. If you or anyone in your vehicle is seriously injured, you should call 911 for police and an ambulance as soon as safely possible. If you can do so safely, move your vehicle off to the side in a safe location. Do not exit your vehicle until it is safe to do so.

Exchange personal information

If the situation permits, you will want to get the personal information from the operator of the other vehicle in case you want to start a claim. This includes a copy of their name, contact information, and vehicle insurance. The best way to get this is by asking to take a photo of their driver's license and insurance papers for your records.

In Alberta, all drivers are required by law to have basic automobile insurance.

Take photos of the car crash

Use your phone to take photos of the scene of the crash. This includes photos of the damage to both vehicles, the roadway, and any traffic signs. Take photos from different angles to get a complete view of the scene. These photos can be very important in preserving evidence for your claim.

Obtain witness statements

If there are any people around, ask them if they witnessed the crash. Ask them what they saw and for their contact information. A third party's recollection of events can be valuable in cases where you and the other driver have different recollections of how the crash occurred.

Seek medical attention

If you called an ambulance, they will have hopefully arrived by this point. Let them know what it is you are feeling, how your body moved in the crash, and whether or not you remember hitting your head or losing consciousness.

Even if you did not feel the need to call an ambulance, you should still get checked out by a medical professional at your earliest convenience. If you cannot make an appointment with your family doctor, please find your way to the nearest available walk-in clinic.

It is important to seek medical treatment as soon as possible whether or not you start a claim down the line. Memories can fade over time. Seeing a doctor as soon as possible to document what happened, what your symptoms are, and what the doctor recommends for treatment is critical to your claim and recovery. Any delays in seeking medical treatment with a doctor, or referrals they make, such as physiotherapy, massage therapy, chiropractic care, or acupuncture, can be interpreted as you not taking the proper steps to help yourself recover or that your injuries are not as severe as they may be.

Report the car crash to the police

It is important to report the crash to the police whether or not they attend the scene. If the police arrive at the scene, it is important to provide them with the details surrounding the crash so that all the important information is recorded. The police will provide you with a piece of paper with the case number so that you can look up the police report online. The police collision report should have all the necessary information to file an insurance claim. You should still report the car crash to the police even if they do not attend the scene for them to file a collision report.

Track your symptoms and treatment

Whether or not your injuries impact you long-term, it is a good idea to start tracking your symptoms as soon as possible after the car crash. Keeping notes on your phone, calendar, or diary with how you are feeling, how symptoms are progressing (for better or worse), and the medical appointments that you are attending, can be extremely useful for your potential claim. Depending on what your symptoms are, you should also track the duration that you can sit for, stand for, or look at screens before symptoms get worse.

