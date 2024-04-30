self

Brenda Agnew and Tiffany Lawand-Fraser, your hosts, are joined by Stacey Levine in today's episode to explore the field of rehabilitation and the valuable strategies Behavioral Therapists provide to improve patients's quality of life.

Stacey was named Healthcare Provider of the Year in the Award of Excellence in Brain Injury Rehabilitation in 2023. She is also co-founder and co-owner of Journey Rehabilitation and specializes in behaviour therapy.

