Episode 074: Behaviour Therapy: Helping People Reach A Better Quality Of Life With Stacey Levine (Podcast)
30 April 2024
Brenda Agnew and Tiffany Lawand-Fraser, your hosts, are joined
by Stacey Levine in today's episode to explore the field of
rehabilitation and the valuable strategies Behavioral Therapists
provide to improve patients's quality of life.
Stacey was named Healthcare Provider of the Year in the Award of
Excellence in Brain Injury Rehabilitation in 2023. She is also
co-founder and co-owner of Journey Rehabilitation and specializes
in behaviour therapy.
