Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Simona Jellinek to discuss the recurrent topic of sexual abuse in sports. This topic has become more prevalent lately as a result of the World Junior Hockey sex assault case, but unfortunately, this is not an isolated event; other disciplines, like gymnastics and taekwondo, among other sports.

