Anyone can be sexually assaulted. Girls, boys, women and men can all be the victims of sexual predators. Often the very people you're supposed to trust are the perpetrators of these horrible crimes. Survivors of sexual assaults often keep these crimes secret because of threats, fear, guilt or shame.

At Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein Lawyers, our focus is on you and helping you become empowered through suing. If you choose to sue, we will guide you through the process and help you obtain a successful outcome.

We also understand that success does not mean the same thing to everyone. For some survivors, knowing they can sue is enough. For others, obtaining as much compensation as possible is what they need to feel successful. Either way, the lawyers and staff at Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein Law Office will help you with your options and journey.

Childhood sexual abuse cases are unique and complex. There are few lawyers in Canada that have our level of knowledge and experience.

For some survivors, exploring the possibility of taking action against the abuser(s) is an important part of the healing process. There are options available.

This booklet is to help you understand your options and, in particular, help you decide whether suing those responsible for the sexual abuse is the right choice for you.

If you were sexually assaulted, your life has probably been affected in many ways. Almost everything about you may have suffered – your relationships, your education, and your career may have all been hurt by the childhood trauma. You may have experienced fear, guilt, hopelessness, depression, anger and confusion. You may have turned to drugs or alcohol to numb the pain.

Many survivors of childhood sexual abuse come to the realization that the pain they have is rooted in the abuse they suffered as children. Sometimes decades pass before a survivor is able to break the silence and start healing.

Please fill out the form to the right to download this free guide.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.