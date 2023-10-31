self

Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Vanshika Dhawan to today's conversation about the importance of legal literacy.

Vanshika graduated from the University of Toronto, Faculty of Law, earning her JD. While at law school, Vanshika volunteered with Advocates for Injured Workers and helped to provide legal support for clients in need. Additionally, she assisted with her expertise in advocacy and education in the areas of constitutional rights at the David Asper Centre. Vanshika was called to the bar in June 2023.

Prior to joining Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein, Vanshika articled at a litigation boutique in Toronto, assisting with sexual abuse and sexual assault cases. Vanshika received her Bachelor of Medical Sciences (Honours), where she studied medical cell biology, specifically the neurobiology of trauma, and obtained her master's in professional communications from Toronto Metropolitan University. Vanshika was an advocate supporting with the research of sexual assault and survivor discourses in the Canadian criminal justice system, in addition to years of experience advocating for survivors in various non-legal contexts.

Vanshika's practice at Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein Lawyers will be focused on representing survivors of sexual assault and childhood sexual abuse. She is passionate about helping survivors better understand and navigate the legal system. When not practicing law, Vanshika enjoys writing, reading fiction novels, going to the theatre, and being by the ocean.

