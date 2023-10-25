In the world of personal injury law, we witness firsthand the profound impact that injuries and trauma can have on the lives of individuals and their families. While we at McLeish Orlando are dedicated to advocating for our clients' rights and seeking compensation for their injuries, our work is dependent on the crucial role played by healthcare professionals including those at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in moving our clients towards recovery and independence.
Sunnybrook Hospital, located in the heart of Toronto, is home to some of the most dedicated and skilled healthcare teams in the country. Sunnybrook Hospital's Tory Trauma Program, the first in Canada to be accredited as a Level 1 trauma center by the American College of Surgeons, is at the forefront of treating the sickest and most severely injured patients in the province. Receiving more than 2,000 patients a year, their tireless efforts provide the necessary medical care and support allowing for individuals to rebuild their lives after traumatic events.
Among them, trauma nurse, Thao Sindall stands out as a shining example of the compassion and expertise that define Sunnybrook's trauma care. We were extremely pleased to see the The Globe and Mail showcase the work that is being done at Sunnybrooke Trauma. The Globe and Mail article shadowed Ms. Sindall for a 12-hour shift, providing a glimpse of the daily work of trauma nurses. Her journey into nursing began with a deeply personal experience, when her younger brother, Zen, was rushed to St. Michael's Hospital after a life-altering car accident. Zen spent a week in intensive care before his tragic passing, where the "nurses took care of him like he was their family member". It was the care and empathy that Zen received from the nurses that inspired Ms. Sindall to dedicate her life to nursing others back to health.
At McLeish Orlando, we understand that our clients come to us during some of the most challenging times in their lives. Injuries and trauma can shatter lives, leaving individuals and their families grappling with physical, emotional, and financial burdens. This is where healthcare trauma teams like those at Sunnybrook, become invaluable partners in the journey to recovery and independence. Small acts, such as wearing an Avengers scrub cap when treating children in the trauma center, a tactic used by Registered nurse Maynard Uy, are those which can provide the most comfort to patients and families enduring potentially life-altering events.
Recently we were pleased to be the sponsor of the McLeish Orlando Oatley Vigmond Continuing Education Program administered by University Health Network's Toronto Rehabilitation Institute. This program provides bursary funds to clinicians to facilitate access to continued learning opportunities otherwise unavailable through the health care system. This sponsorship was established to emphasize the importance of recognizing front line workers for their efforts in advancing the recovery and health of their patients, and to provide access to new and innovative trauma programs.
Patrick Brown, a principal partner at McLeish Orlando, emphasizes the symbiotic relationship between healthcare trauma teams and personal injury law. "Our role as personal injury lawyers is to seek justice for our clients, and work towards helping them recover and obtaining part of their life back. However, none of this would be possible without the remarkable work of trauma centres like Sunnybrook," says Mr. Brown.
He goes on to highlight how in his work, he often sees clients at their most vulnerable, facing physical and emotional trauma that can be overwhelming. "It's at this critical phase that the trauma teams at Sunnybrook play a pivotal role," Mr. Brown notes. "Their dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to patient care lay the foundation for our clients' journey towards recovery and independence.".
Healthcare professionals like Thao Sindall and Maynard Uy and the trauma teams at Sunnybrook Hospital operate as an "orchestra" ensuring a "fast, efficient, effective response in those first minutes" of patient care. The importance of this orchestra cannot be overstated. Their dedication and compassion are a beacon of hope for those who have suffered life-altering injuries. As personal injury lawyers, we are deeply grateful for their invaluable contributions to the recovery and independence of our clients, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served for those who have been affected by trauma.
