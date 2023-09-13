self

Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Linda O'Brien to today's conversation. Linda joined the Gluckstein family from Evans Philp, where she was a Managing Partner, leading the team in insurance defense tort litigation. She is now a key member of our Sexual Abuse group with the Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein team, helping to advocate for survivors.

Linda has experience before all levels of courts in Ontario and before both the Financial Services Commission of Ontario (FSCO) and private arbitrations. She has been a speaker at both legal and insurance industry-sponsored seminars. She is a past member of the Hamilton Law Association, The Advocate's Society, The Canadian Defence Lawyers, and the Defence Research Institute.

Linda is proud to have been involved in the Law Society of Upper Canada's Justicia Project, which includes fifty law firms across Ontario pledging commitment to discussing and promoting policies and practice to retain and advance women lawyers in the private practice area of law. Linda is a past member of the Hamilton Integrated Research Ethics Board and most recently served as a Mentor to second-year law students in the Civil Procedure course at Toronto Metropolitan University.

