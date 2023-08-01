ARTICLE

Charles Guckstein, Managing Partner at Gluckstein Lawyers, is your solo host today; he will be discussing technology regarding security with the experts: Dr. Cain Elliott, Lead Futurist and Senior Vice President of Filevine, andDean Sapp, Senior Vice President of the information security risk and compliance of Filevine. They will dive into security updates and information in the legal landscape that you can't miss. Learn how to protect your legal firm and clients, from emails to hiring a cloud provider.

