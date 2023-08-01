This is Part 3 of our series to help you select a lawyer that is right for you. In Part 1 of this series, we considered a lawyer's specialization, their reputation, and your personal connection to them. In Part 2, we considered a lawyer's knowledge and expertise, their level of success, and the resources the lawyer has.

Look for a lawyer who has resources available to support you.

If you are looking for a personal injury lawyer, you or a loved one are likely suffering from devastating, life changing injuries. It is important to retain a lawyer that has the necessary resources to help you. It's crucial to look for a lawyer that has the resources to facilitate medical treatment and rehabilitation services from when the injury first happens. Firms smaller in size or without specialization in personal injury may not be able to facilitate this treatment. At McLeish Orlando, we provide the top medical and rehabilitation treatment immediately after the accident. When dealing with the treatment of severe, life-threatening injuries, sometimes diagnoses and treatments can change. It is important to be represented by a lawyer who can help you seek the medical treatment you need to recover as quickly as possible. Refer to Part 2 of Factors to Consider While Selecting a Lawyer to learn about other resources that are important to consider while choosing a lawyer.

Choose a personal injury lawyer who has availability and can communicate with you directly.

Retaining a lawyer who has the time and resources to adequately attend to your needs is crucial. Check whether the lawyer can take on your case immediately and whether you can reach your lawyer and their team regularly. Often, clients mainly interact with their lawyer's support staff and only interact with their lawyer directly in big stages of litigation such as before a mediation or trial. Pursuing a personal injury claim is a long process, spanning over years. It's vital to find a lawyer that you can contact directly for updates through the process of litigation. You and your lawyer are a team working together to help you. It's important you feel supported and trust your lawyer.

Choose a personal injury lawyer who is actively involved in the community.

A leading lawyer actively stays on top of the law. It is important to ask whether the lawyer is involved in the legal community and attends legal conferences to ensure they are up to date on new and emerging information. A lawyer who is actively involved in the law community in their field of expertise is one who will be able to best represent you and receive the most successful outcome for your case.

In personal injury cases, it is key to retain a lawyer that maintains close relationships with healthcare providers. Maintaining these relationships ensure that your personal injury lawyer can arrange for you or your loved one to have the best treatment possible to best recover from your injuries.

Ensure the personal injury lawyer is familiar with the jurisdiction where the injury took place.

Laws differ by province making it essential to choose a lawyer who is familiar with the applicable provincial laws. Hiring a lawyer who is familiar with your province's laws and procedures will be beneficial in a successful outcome of your case. Lawyers may be more familiar with the personalities and customs of local judicial authorities and opposing counsel in the geographical location they mainly practice in, benefiting your case. Additionally, it may be important to you to be located close enough to your lawyer to meet in person.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.