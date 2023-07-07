You have made the decision to pursue a personal injury action and have begun your search for a lawyer. In Part 1 of this series, we considered a lawyer's specialization, their reputation, and your personal connection with them. The next step is to dig deeper within each of those areas to get a better understanding of how this lawyer can help you.

Choose a lawyer with specialized knowledge and expertise in personal injury law to maximize your chances of a successful outcome.

Just because someone is a lawyer, does not mean they have the knowledge to help you in your personal injury case. Lawyers have many different specialities, like family law, criminal law, wills and estates, and personal injury. The only thing each of these areas have in common is that they are each an area of law. That is why it is important to confirm that the lawyer is well-versed in the specific laws governing personal injury cases in Ontario. Refer to Part 1 of Factors to Consider While Selecting a Lawyer to learn how you can research a lawyer's specialization.

Look for a lawyer who has a track record of handling personal injury cases and achieving favorable results for their clients.

One of the ways to determine a lawyer's success rate is to look at BestLawyers Canada, Lexpert Toronto, Canadian Lawyer Magazine, and the Law Society of Ontario's Certified Specialist program. These systems allow clients and others in the legal industry to vote on who they believe deserves the recognition in specialized areas of law. Another way to find out whether a lawyer is reputable is to seek recommendations or reviews from past clients to gauge the lawyer's reputation and client satisfaction.

A recommendation from a past client is an excellent way to learn about their experience with the lawyer and their firm. Word of mouth is a great way to learn about a law firm, but when all else fails, check the firm's Reviews and see what others have to say.

Pursuing legal action in a personal injury case can be nerve-racking. You might be unsure as to whether you have a valid claim, or if a law firm has dealt with cases like yours before. An easy way to determine if you are in the right place is to look at the firm's past cases and the success they have had. Look at whether the firm has published their results, and see how they handled a case like yours. Though every case is unique, this is a good way to begin your search for the right lawyer and law firm.

Ensure the lawyer has access to resources and support necessary for thorough investigation and evidence gathering.

There are many people involved in a legal proceeding, not just you and your lawyer. Consider whether a lawyer has a team to help support them. In a personal injury case, this could include associates, law clerks, accident benefit coordinators, and law students. Each of these team members provide invaluable resources to aid in the success of your case. As well, ask whether this team has access to experts, or other investigative tools. Resources like these can help ensure your case is getting the attention it deserves.

Communication is key, so choose a lawyer who is responsive, accessible, and willing to keep you updated on your case.

Consider how your lawyer is going to be communicating with you. It is important to have a lawyer that is willing to support your needs throughout your legal action. That might be as simple as answering your questions. Knowing how to get in touch with your lawyer is crucial. Whether that be through email, Zoom, or phone, having a lawyer that is communicative will make your legal proceedings easier.

Communication is an easy way to build trust between lawyer and client. Make sure the lawyer you choose is responsive, accessible, and is willing to keep you up to date on your legal proceedings. There is nothing worse than being kept in limbo when it comes to your case. Having a lawyer that is willing to keep you updated on what is happening can help ease the stress of taking legal action.

Choosing the lawyer that is right for you can be a difficult task. There are several factors that need to be considered, but with proper research and knowing what to look for, you can choose a lawyer that is best for you and your case.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.