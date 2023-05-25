self

The 16th Annual Complimentary Compassion Fatigue Conference, presented by Gluckstein Lawyers, is a unique event for healthcare professionals, lawyers, educators, other professionals and caregivers to learn more about self-care while nourishing their mind, body, heart and soul.

The theme of this year's conference is "GIVING BACK: Nourish The Mind, Body, Heart & Soul," and we are committed to providing you with an opportunity to learn, heal, and connect with others. Attending our conference will enable you to learn new skills, connect with others, and find support and resources for your healing journey

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.