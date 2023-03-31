self

Was your premature baby diagnosed with necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC)? If so, it may be a result of the type of baby formula that your baby was fed in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) which is sometimes called the special care nursery.

Gluckstein Lawyers is investigating potential claims on behalf of premature infants who have been diagnosed with NEC and now suffer from serious long term consequences.

What is Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC)?

Necrotizing enterocolitis is a serious condition affecting premature babies that causes an inflammation of the intestinal tissue ultimately killing that tissue. NEC usually develops within weeks after birth. This can result in a hole or perforation of the baby's intestines.

In this short video, Cassidy and her mom, Lorelee, discuss Cassidy's Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) diagnosis.

