Gluckstein Lawyers' 4th Annual Risky Business Conference: Case Updates and Practical Tips took place using a hybrid model, on November 29, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Our Risky Business conference aims to educate lawyers, law clerks, health care practitioners, and others who wish to understand the nuanced aspects of medical negligence claims. The conference provides tips and guidance on meeting the challenges of medical malpractice litigation, ensuring clients get all they deserve.

Dr. Peter Rumney, MD, FRCP(C), is the Physician Director of Rehab and Complex Continuing Care at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto. Dr. Rumney's practice is focused entirely on acquired brain injury and pediatric and adolescent rehabilitation. His research primarily focuses on brain injury rehabilitation, pediatric concussion, outcome measurement tools and innovative therapy modalities. His presentation, in collaboration with Richard Halpern, discusses the various living options for those who have suffered a brain injury, including community-based living options, residential care, patient rehab, innovative therapy modalities. The long-term outcomes, prognosis, and practical considerations for patients in these various living options are assessed to show that there is not a one size fits all options for those who have suffered a brain injury.

This presentation contains 40 minutes of CPD Accredited Professionalism content.

