Brenda Agnew and Jordan Assaraf, your hosts, welcome Charles Gluckstein to today's episode to talk about 2022's highlights. They talk about how Gluckstein has grown through several mergers during this year, which has enriched their experience and improved the quality of the service that clients are receiving. Charles is proud of all the outstanding work and collaboration the Gluckstein family has done in 2022. Listen to today's episode, learn about the best of 2022, and what is on the horizon for Gluckstein Lawyers.

