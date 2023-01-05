Canada:
Episode 050: Speech And Language Pathology: Communication And Connection (Podcast)
05 January 2023
Gluckstein Personal Injury Lawyers
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Jeanette and
Claudia from the Speech Therapy Centres of Canada. They share
how the Speech Therapy Centres of Canada started and how they built
a community built on connection and supporting people to show their
essence through communication.
Learn more about The Speech Therapy Centres of Canada.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Canada
The Downsides Of Using E-Signatures
Torys LLP
With restrictions limiting in-person meetings over the last few years, e-signatures have come out of the pandemic a mainstay for its convenience and efficiency.