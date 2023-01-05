self

Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Jeanette and Claudia from the Speech Therapy Centres of Canada. They share how the Speech Therapy Centres of Canada started and how they built a community built on connection and supporting people to show their essence through communication.

