Brenda Agnew, your host, is joined by Diana Harris and Simona Jellinek who have been working with Supporting Survivors, where they have been focusing on advocating for victims of sexual abuse and assault among other issues. They usually receive the first inquiries through a phone call, where they hear devastating stories (experiences that are often voiced for the first time), they have the privilege of becoming these survivors' companions, listening to their stories, assisting them legally and also helping them navigate the system for them to find as many supporting resources as possible.

