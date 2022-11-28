self

Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Sherry Caldwell to today's episode. Sherry is the co-founder of the Ontario Disability Coalition.

Sherry has been breaking down barriers to employment by opening a disability-positive marketplace GoodOnU.ca to create employment for youth with disabilities.

Her daughter, Ashley was born with multiple disabilities, she loves art, coloring music and movement, she is a GoodOnU Social Media influencer and she is loving this meaningful opportunity.

GoodOnU.ca sells books, t-shirts, hoodies, and hats designed with disability-positive messages in mind. Their books are written by people with disabilities and caregivers and their merchandise is designed to make you feel good, and look good while doing good!

