Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Jesse Frohlich to today's episode. Jesse has recently joined the Gluckstein family and shares the professional journey that led him to where he is today.

Jesse received his Bachelor of Arts (Honors) from the University of Toronto in history and sexual diversity studies. During this time, he took opportunities to study abroad which led him to the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland where he graduated with a law degree. During his time in law school, Jesse volunteered with the University of Strathclyde Law Clinic where he assisted clients with Employment and Landlord/Tenant disputes. Upon his return to Canada, Jesse completed his NCA exams and was called to the bar in June of 2022.

Jesse is passionate about helping others through difficult times and was thrilled to join the Gluckstein team and work representing survivors of sexual assault. Before being called, Jesse worked at a full-service law firm on various types of personal injury files. He is looking forward to focusing on sexual abuse law and working to assist people through their personal and complex cases. Jesse has over a decade of experience working with the public and strongly values the humanity and service aspects of the legal profession.

