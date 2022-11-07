self

The science around COVID-19 is continually evolving, many assume that COVID-19 symptoms are only temporary, but that's not always the case. There is now growing medical evidence of long-term after-effects still suffered by people called long-haulers.

Many long-haulers seeking long term disability benefits for several months pursue legal advice because their insurance companies refuse to examine their claims. This is becoming a massive battleground as more Canadians fight for their rights and to receive benefits that are essential, as many are unable to return to work due to these symptoms.

Hear from Steve Rastin, who will discuss the many challenges you may face while defending these COVID-19 claims or cases:

No test results

No paper trail

No clinical definition

