When you or a loved one suffers a serious injury caused by a motor vehicle accident, the aftermath can be life-changing and overwhelming. You may face a lengthy recovery, daily pain, suffering, a complex insurance claim, and an inability to work or care for your family members, among other unexpected challenges.

The different types of motor vehicle accident claims include:

Should I hire a lawyer for a minor car accident?

If you were involved in a motor vehicle accident, and neither party suffered injuries, and there was little to no property damage, hiring an injury lawyer may not be necessary. But if you have been injured, even in a minor car accident, then you should not delay. Sometimes 'minor injuries' aren't minor. In fact, they may be more severe than you think and could lead to life-changing long-term consequences.

Should I hire a lawyer for a car accident?

If you have been injured due to a motor vehicle accident, you should speak to a lawyer. A personal injury lawyer can assess your case and let you know if you can receive compensation for your pain and suffering. It is important to note that there are limitation periods for claiming both 'Accident Benefits' and submitting a claim with the Courts. When should you call a lawyer after a car accident? It is best to contact a lawyer early to ensure proper steps are taken, notices are given, and deadlines are not missed. You do not have to retain a lawyer right away, but it can help you learn about your legal rights.

How much do I have to pay a lawyer?

If your case has merit and successfully results in a payment of compensation, your legal fees and expenses will only be paid out of the compensation you receive. If we cannot obtain compensation for you, you will not be charged. Of course, there is never any charge for our consultations, whether or not we take your case.

Full legal services for motor vehicle accident claims

