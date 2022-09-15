Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Collin and Kyle Scott to today's episode. Kyle is Ontario-born, given a life against all odds when diagnosed with a physical disability called Cerebral Palsy at the age of sixteen months. However, all the love and support from his village have made him a stronger person. Kyle graduated from college to become an architectural technician but continues to find it challenging to fit into a world that is ill-equipped for those with disabilities. After years of struggling to find his purpose in the architectural field, he decided to write a memoir of his life with Cerebral Palsy.

Kyle is also the author of In A Split Second: Living in the World With Cerebral Palsy and, in today's episode, he is sharing his motivation and mission behind it.

