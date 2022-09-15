Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Ivanna Iwasykiw. Ivanna's personal Injury practice is focused on representing survivors of sexual assault, childhood sexual abuse, sexual harassment, revenge porn, invasions of privacy, and institutional abuse. Ivanna is a compassionate, practical, relentless lawyer, and a fierce advocate. She hopes that in assisting survivors in seeking justice and closure, she can help them find their power again.

In today's episode, Brenda and Ivanna address several crucially important matters including cyberbullying, internet harassment, and revenge porn. They also dive deep into the Duty to Accommodate and the power of Human Rights as a mechanism for change.

