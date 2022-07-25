ARTICLE

Brenda Agnew, your host, welcomes Kevin J. Collins to today's episode. Kevin is the president and CEO of Easter Seals Ontario. Kevin has a long-standing history of working with children with disabilities, he was born with cerebral palsy and uses a walker himself for mobility. He was the Easter Seals Provincial Ambassador "Timmy" in 1976 and in 1991 joined the organization as Manager of Corporate and Special Events.

In this episode, Kevin shares about the amazing journey that led him to where he is today, he explains the mission of Easter Seals Ontario, which turns 100 this year. 100 years of supporting children with physical disabilities for them to thrive and reach their goals and dreams.

