Dr. Jane Gillett Award to be presented at 2022 JOINT CONFERENCE ON BRAIN INJURY hosted by IPBIS and NABIS from September 21 to the 24th at the Wyndham Hotel in New York City.

Who is Dr. Jane Gillett?

As a research scientist, Dr. Jane Gillett dedicated her life to improving the lives of those affected by brain injuries. Her work was groundbreaking, and she quickly became an advocate for people with brain injuries.

Sadly, Dr. Jane passed away in February 2011. However, her legacy lives on through the work of the Jane Gillett Foundation.

What is the Jane Gillett Award?

The Jane Gillett Award is given to a person who has made an exceptional contribution in their professional life and works towards improving the lives of children living with Acquired Brain Injury (ABI).

This individual should document previous experience working within this field or be able to show one or more attributes listed below:

Contributions to long-term, client-and family-centred, community-based interventions that make a difference for young people with ABI and their families.

Participation in team-building and interprofessional work in the field of ABI

Creative thinking in working with clients and their families

Understanding and using research that provides a basis for treatment representing best practice in the field.

Recognition within their home country as individuals who have promoted prevention and advocacy for persons with ABI and their families.

The nominee will be recognized at Joint Conference on Brain Injury on September 21-24, 2022, in New York City, which is changing the world for children with brain injuries.

How Can I Make a Nomination?

Please send a copy of the applicant's CV/resume, an outline of their contributions and any additional supporting documentation to Margaret Roberts by the end of day on June 27, 2022. Please have "Jane Gillett Award Nominee" in the subject field.

The application is due by the end of June 27, 2022, so it can make its way into this year's ceremonies celebrating those who have impacted humanity through research.

For more information about the Jane Gillett Award, please visit their website.

