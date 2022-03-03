ARTICLE

Being injured in an accident is stressful. Your focus should be on rest and recovery, but there are appointments to attend, forms to fill out, and calls coming in from your insurance company. You may consider hiring a lawyer to ease some of the burden. Before you do, there are some things to consider when you are selecting a lawyer and law firm to advocate for your interests.

1. Is there a team of personal injury lawyers at the firm?

Whether the firm does solely personal injury work or there is a department dedicated to personal injury matters, a team provides opportunity for lawyers to discuss strategies and share knowledge with colleagues.

2. Does the lawyer and law firm have specific expertise in personal injury matters?

It is important that your matter is handled by a competent lawyer and law firm with actual courtroom experience with positive results. It is critical that you feel confident in their ability to help you.

3. How long has the law firm been around?

The amount of time a law firm has been in business will likely indicate a high quality of service.

4. Does the law firm have litigation experience?

It is important to choose both a firm and lawyer not fearful of the courtroom. If the opposing party, usually an insurance company, believes that a firm or lawyer will not take a claim to trial, it may lower the compensation it is willing to pay to resolve it.

5. What do former clients and other lawyers have to say?

Word-of-mouth is powerful. Ask for testimonials of previous personal injury clients of the firm. If you know a lawyer you trust, consider asking him or her for suggestions for a law firm with expertise in personal injury law.

6. Are their lawyers willing to speak with you?

Upon inquiring with a firm about your matter, you should be able to speak directly with a lawyer in a timely manner. You might consider asking potential lawyers about policies for client contact. Your lawyer should be happy to answer your questions and to update to regularly about your matter.

7. Do I feel comfortable?

This is perhaps the most important question. Being involved in a personal injury claim can be a lengthy and stressful process. It is critical that you feel heard, supported, informed, and comfortable. Your lawyer should provide you with peace of mind.

