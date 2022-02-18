During the winter months, snowmobiling is a popular activity among Canadians. When the temperature drops below zero, many Canadians will take their snowmobiles for a ride along frozen waterways and public trails. While snowmobiling is an exciting sport that many Ontarians partake in every winter, it's not without its risks. Snowmobile riders should be educated about the laws of snowmobiling and the dangers associated with the sport. The first step to avoiding injury from snowmobiling is learning how to protect yourself.

Speed is a major cause of snowmobile accidents and fatalities

The Ontario Provincial Police ("OPP") recently released a ten-year data report on snowmobile fatalities in Ontario. From 2009 - 2019, the OPP investigated 175 snowmobile fatalities and found that excess speed and driving too fast for the conditions were among the top contributing factors of accidents. Of note, the report showed that 45 percent of the snowmobile fatalities occurred while the snowmobiler was traveling on a frozen lake or river.

Ice conditions on natural waters such as lakes and rivers can be unpredictable, which lead to dangerous conditions for riders taking their snowmobiles out for a spin. Between 2019 - 2020, there were 134 crashes with injuries reported in Ontario. During the 2020 - 2021 snowmobile season, there were 11 fatal injuries in Ontario.

Other major contributing factors to snowmobile accidents and fatalities include alcohol consumption by the snowmobile driver while operating the snowmobile and driving the snowmobile off-trail onto unstable ice conditions. These snowmobile accidents and fatalities could be preventable if riders take proper precautions and operate the snowmobile in a safe manner while paying attention to hazardous ice conditions.

Injuries arising from snowmobile accidents

Driver behavior, trail conditions, and other unexpected hazards are all common causes of snowmobile accidents and fatalities. Some of these accidents can result in a range of injuries, from minor wipe-outs to catastrophic and life-threatening injuries. Depending on the circumstances, snowmobile accidents can lead to some of the following outcomes:

Traumatic brain injuries

Spinal cord injuries

Bone fractures

Organ damage

Lacerations

Bruising

Death

Snowmobile riders must be vigilant in educating themselves on the safe use of a snowmobile to protect themselves from the dangers associated with snowmobiling. Snowmobiles are capable of traveling at very high speeds and do not have an abundance of safety features, such as a seatbelt. Snowmobile riders should be familiar with the capabilities of their snowmobile and must learn the rules of the trail and road.

The International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association ("ISMA") hosts an International Snowmobile Safety Week every January, with the goal of reinforcing a positive message about safe-riding of snowmobiles and encouraging driver education.

Snowmobiles are vehicles - and they have rules too

Snowmobile riders in Ontario must be familiar with and understand the laws of snowmobiling. Snowmobiling in Ontario is governed by two provincial legislation known as the Motorized Snow Vehicles Act ("MSVA") and the Off-Road Vehicles Act of Ontario, which regulate the ownership and operation of motorized snow vehicles.

Snowmobilers are required to have the following prior to hitting the trails:

A valid Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs ("OFSC") trail permit affixed to the snowmobile,

A valid Ontario driver's license, motorized snow vehicle operator's license ("MSVOL"), or a snowmobile driver's license from your home insurance, state, or country

Proof of insurance,

An approved snowmobile helmet worn by the driver and passengers of the snowmobile.

Snowmobile Accident Lawyers

If you have been injured in a snowmobile accident due to the negligence of others, taking action as soon as possible is in your best interests. The Personal Injury lawyers at McLeish Orlando Lawyers LLP have handled a wide range of claims involving ATV and snowmobile accidents and obtained successful settlements for clients. Contact us for a free consultation today.

Ride safe!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.