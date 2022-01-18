If you live in the GTA, hearing about a car accident on the news is likely an everyday occurrence. One of the reasons for this is that Toronto, and the rest of the GTA, is filled with dangerous intersections.

Dangerous intersections have some of the highest car accident rates in the GTA. Some intersections are dangerous sheerly due to the high volume of traffic that passes through every day, while other intersections are dangerous due to poor planning that puts cyclists, pedestrians, and other vehicles at risk.

Below we will discuss some of the most dangerous intersections in the GTA, what you can do to prevent an intersection collision, and how our personal injury lawyers can help you if you are injured in a GTA intersection collision.

List of Dangerous Intersections

The intersections below are only a few of the GTA's most dangerous intersections for car accidents. Unfortunately, there are many more intersections that could be discussed. The tips provided below should be used at all intersections, whether it has a reputation for being dangerous or not.

Spadina Avenue, Bremner Boulevard, and Fort York Boulevard

As one of Toronto's busiest streets, it is no surprise that Spadina Avenue is home to some of Toronto's most dangerous intersections. Additional caution and attention should be used when approaching Spadina's intersections with Bremner Boulevard and Fort York Boulevard. This intersection can cause confusion with the multiple traffic lights, heavy traffic, and median crossings.

Jarvis Street and Lakeshore Boulevard

Another dangerous intersection in Toronto is the intersection between Lower Jarvis Street and Lakeshore Boulevard. There are multiple lanes of traffic in each direction and many traffic lights that can cause confusion. Many people are also trying to access the Gardiner Expressway. This intersection can be especially dangerous for pedestrians during rush hour when commuters are trying to exit the city as fast as they can.

Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue

Scarborough's intersection of Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue is one of the GTA's most dangerous intersections for drivers and pedestrians. The intersection opens up into many lanes in all directions, with different traffic lights and turn signals for each. It is also an area with heavy pedestrian traffic. Drivers need to pay attention to their surroundings and ensure they are following the correct lights when approaching this intersection.

Jane Street and Finch Avenue

North York's intersection of Jane Street and Finch Avenue is another dangerous intersection in the GTA due to the heavy traffic, heavy pedestrian use, and confusing lane and lights system. There are multiple lanes in every direction, and it is one of the main intersections in the area. Extra caution is needed at this intersection, and drivers must be aware of pedestrians, cyclists, and other drivers.

What Makes an Intersection Dangerous

The most common reasons for dangerous intersections are:

Speeding

Heavy Traffic

Lack of Safe Bicycle Lanes

Lack of Pedestrian Crossing Locations

Poor Visibility and Signage

Too Many or Not Enough Traffic Lights

Heavy Pedestrian Traffic

Overall Lack of Attention and Care

What You Can Do

First and foremost, every person that enters any intersection needs to pay attention to what is happening around them and to be aware of other vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians. The responsibility rests with drivers to ensure they are taking the necessary precautions to allow everyone to travel safely.

Before entering an intersection, make sure you know where you need to go in advance. The layout of GTA intersections can be confusing, and last-minute lane changes or sharp turns can put yourself and others at risk. Planning your route can help ensure you are travelling safely and calmly. If you realize you are about to miss your turn, it may be safer to continue on and make the next turn, rather than rushing.

Reducing your speed when approaching an intersection is another effective technique to prevent collisions at dangerous intersections. It provides you with additional time to react and maneuver safely. Additionally, by reducing your speed, you will lower the severity of any collision that may occur.

If you are operating a vehicle, make sure you always use your turn signal when changing lanes or turning at an intersection. The vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists around you need to know where you are headed.

If you are a cyclist or pedestrian, it is important to use extra caution when approaching dangerous intersections in the GTA. While the responsibility rests with drivers to ensure they do not come in contact with you, it is important to pay attention to what is happening and to be aware of vehicles that may put you at risk.

How Our Toronto Personal Injury Lawyers Can Help

If you or a loved one have been injured in a car accident as a pedestrian, cyclist, or driver at a dangerous intersection, it is important to speak to a personal injury as soon as possible. There are specific time limitations that apply with respect to providing notice to the municipality that is responsible for the design and maintenance of an intersection. A delay in giving notice within the statutory limitation period of 10 days could potentially prejudice a future lawsuit for injuries sustained in the crash.

Our experienced Toronto personal injury lawyers can help you navigate the legal process and ensure you receive the care and compensation that you are entitled to. Our office has over two decades of experience representing clients that have been injured at the worst intersections in the GTA. We have the experience and resources to help. Contact our office for a free consultation with one of our personal injury lawyers to discuss your next steps.

