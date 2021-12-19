Where the physical or mental condition of a party to a proceeding is at issue, a medical examination may be granted by a court of competent jurisdiction. This examination is generally regarded as a defendant's right in personal injury cases. However, there are a number of considerations which affect the availability of multiple examinations for any given case.

Where multiple examinations are requested, the primary consideration will be fairness, and it will be critical to establishing the necessary evidentiary basis supporting the defendant's argument that fairness requires a second or further examination.

Notably, a recent decision of Justice Nicholson of the Ontario Superior Court has highlighted the conflicting considerations applicable to this right and cautioned legal practitioners against seeking "a second kick at the can."

General Rule: One Examination per Specialty per Defendant

Typically, in a personal injury matter, an examination will be permitted for each specialty applicable to the plaintiff's injuries. For example, an orthopaedic examination is appropriate where there are orthopaedic injuries; a psychiatric examination is appropriate where there are psychiatric complaints. Examinations by other specialists are appropriate where there are complaints within the area of expertise of those experts.

The defendant's right to a medical examination of the plaintiff in a personal injury matter arises under section 105 (2) of the Courts of Justice Act:2

"where the physical or mental condition of a party ... is in question, the court ... may order the party to undergo a physical or mental examination by one or more health practitioners."

"Health practitioner" is defined as a person licenced to practice medicine, dentistry, or psychology.

While the language of the statute is discretionary (i.e., "may order"), a first medical examination has been generally established by the courts as a right. Beyond the first exam, section 105 (4) of the Act permits "further physical or mental examinations."

The procedure is set out in Rule 33 of the Rules of Civil Procedure. Specifically, the order for the examination "shall name the health practitioner or practitioners by whom the examination is to be conducted."3

Similarly, Rule 33.02 (2) empowers the court to order a "second examination or further examinations."

Where there are two or more defendants, each defendant is entitled to a separate defence medical examination of the plaintiff by their own experts.4

"Overlapping" Examinations

A court will typically not permit multiple "overlapping" examinations to assess the same type of injury. For example, examinations by an orthopaedic specialist and by a physiatrist regarding the same orthopaedic injuries or an examination by a psychologist and a psychiatrist with respect to the same psychiatric complaints would not generally be permitted.

However, grey areas arise where there are injuries or complaints that are partially within the expertise of one specialty and partially within the expertise of another. For example, where a plaintiff claims to have suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) as well as psychiatric complaints following an accident, an examination by a neuropsychologist with respect to the TBI complaints might be appropriate and an examination by a psychiatrist with respect to the psychiatric complaints might also be appropriate. The court will look at the degree of overlap between the complaints and may restrict the examination to either a neuropsychologist or a psychiatrist.

In one case where examinations had been conducted by a psychiatrist and a neurologist, the court refused to order further examinations with a neuropsychologist, an orthopaedic surgeon, and a second psychiatrist.5 In another example, an examination by a psychiatrist was refused where an examination had been conducted by a psychologist, on the basis that there was an inadequate evidentiary basis for the psychiatric examination and the examination could delay the trial.6

In determining whether a further or "overlapping" examination will be ordered, the court considers whether the defendant will be prejudiced if no examination is permitted, and this will be weighed against any risk of prejudice to the plaintiff.7 A key factor in determining prejudice is any possible delay in the trial. The decision will be based upon the evidentiary record, and the defendant has the onus to provide evidence supporting the need for a second or further examination and addressing the issues of fairness and prejudice.8

>Examinations by Accident Benefits Insurers

A defendant in a tort action will be entitled to conduct defence medical examinations notwithstanding that the plaintiff may have been examined by the defendant's Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule (SABS) insurer where the initial examination did not address all the issues and there was no abuse of process.9

An examination under an insurance contract is separate and distinct from a medical examination under section 105. An examination under contract prior to litigation commencing does not pre-empt the defendant's right to an examination under section 105.10

The Test for Fairness (Bonello)

The applicable test for further examinations was addressed by Justice Brown in Bonello v Taylor.11 Justice Brown stated that the overriding consideration was trial fairness.

In brief, the factors are:

the assessment would be for a legitimate purpose (i.e., not to delay or cause prejudice);

the party's medical condition has changed or there is new information;

a report by the defendant is needed to "match" the expert evidence from a specialist's report from the plaintiff-although this is not automatic;

automatic; the proposed examination would be necessary as a diagnostic aid, if conducted by a person who is not a health practitioner (e.g., a rehabilitation expert);

there is sufficient persuasive evidence to demonstrate the need;

evidence of unfairness is also taken into account; and

whether the further examination would impose an undue burden on the plaintiff. Read a full summary of the factors in Bonello

When Is Further Examination Denied (Mitsis )

The recent decision of Justice Nicholson in Mitsis v Holy Trinity addressed many of these factors.12 The plaintiff was pursuing a slip and fall claim and alleged that she suffered injuries including a fractured right shoulder and arm.

Following examinations for discovery, the defendant arranged to have the plaintiff examined by a physiatrist (at that point, the plaintiff had not served any experts' reports). Subsequently, the plaintiff served a report from an orthopaedic surgeon. In response, the defendant sought their own examination by an orthopaedic specialist. The defendant claimed that it would be prejudiced if a defence orthopaedic assessment were not permitted.

Justice Nicholson stated that there had been no material change in the plaintiff's condition and the defendant knew that the plaintiff's injuries were primarily orthopaedic in nature when it elected to commission a physiatry exam.

Justice Nicholson felt that there was no procedural unfairness to holding the defendant to its choice of experts, and denied the request for a defence orthopaedic examination. As an aside, Justice Nicholson commented that perhaps the defendant's physiatry report was not as favourable as the defendant might have hoped:

"One cannot help but be suspicious that the Defendant had hoped for a report more favourable to its position in the litigation from Dr. Perera [the defence physiatrist] and is now seeking a 'mulligan.'"

Conclusion

The importance of establishing the necessary evidentiary basis for a second or further medical examination of the plaintiff cannot be overstated. An affidavit from the prospective medical expert setting out why a further examination is necessary is generally preferable to an affidavit based on information and belief from defence counsel's clerk. The affidavit material must address the factors set out in Bonello. Establishing that fairness favours permitting the examination and that the plaintiff will suffer no undue prejudice will be key.

