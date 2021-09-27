ARTICLE

Canada: Recent Trend Towards Provisionally Striking Juries "A Light At The End Of The Tunnel"

"What we're seeing now is lawyers representing the injured party saying wait a second, I need a light at the end of the tunnel here...These cases are being put on hold and because of COVID restrictions, the strong likelihood is cases will be tried by judge alone long before jury trials are reinstated," tells McLeish Orlando partner, Dale Orlando , to Law Times in this piece written by Mallory Hendry.

