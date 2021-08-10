Steve Rastin Weighs In

Gluckstein Lawyer Steve Rastin has recently been in the media discussing the barriers people may encounter with their insurance company if they suffer from long-haul COVID and cannot return to work.

Steve suggests that this is going to be a massive battleground as people fight for their rights. While people are suffering and left struggling to get through the day, insufficient medical evidence will be the excuse insurers offer to deny a claim.

Insurance companies have a responsibility to the long-haulers they insure.

