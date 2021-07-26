McLeish Orlando has partnered with Canadian Blood Services to help make a difference for patients in Canada!

McLeish Orlando has implemented a new policy for its employees – all employees are entitled to two hours of leave from work at any point during 2021 in order to donate blood. We are pledging to donate 100 units of blood – and we can't do it without YOU!

You already know you are impacting a patient's life every time you donate. Just imagine the impact your entire team can make if you pledge to donate together! Grab your family and friends and have them join our team too! The MOre the merrier!

Click here to join now!

*Please note: A donor must be in good general health and at least 17 years old. On the day of your donation, you must have had enough food and sleep and should be very hydrated. The need for blood is constant and every donation counts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.