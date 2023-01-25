self

Welcome to the next video in our Legal Steps to Startups Video Series – 3 Things You Need to Know About Research Agreements

Collaboration is a key part of innovation. If you're planning to conduct research with another company, university, or just another person who isn't an employee, it's important to have a research agreement in place before you start the work. In this video, Angela Keuling talks about the 3 things that you need to know about research agreements before entering into a collaboration.

