Ricoh's eDiscovery and intelligent document review services received recognition from Canadian Lawyer readers.

Ricoh Canada Inc. is honoured to have been named Canadian Lawyer Readers' Choice 2022 for the category, legal process outsourcing and managed document review.

"We are thrilled to receive this acknowledgement from Canadian Lawyer readers," says Jonathon Shea, Managing Director of Ricoh Canada's Legal Services. "We work hard to provide top quality talent and services for our clients and the votes we received are a clear testament to the satisfaction of the innovative services we provide."

The annual award recognizes Canada's outstanding products and services for the legal sector. Being voted as the preferred choice for legal process outsourcing and managed document review reinforces the positive experience of Ricoh's clients and the continued success of Ricoh's eDiscovery and intelligent document review services.

"We work in close partnership with our clients to develop eDiscovery and intelligent document review solutions tailored to their needs," Shea says. "We believe that our analytics-driven and systematic approach to document review, combined with our diverse legal knowledge and review expertise truly sets us apart."

This recent recognition marks the seventh year Ricoh has won the Canadian Lawyer Readers' Choice Awards. Readers cast votes for their preferred legal products and service providers in 38 sub-categories within seven categories. The final list of award winners represents service providers who are identified by the legal community as best-in-class and act as a reliable resource when choosing a new vendor or business partner.

Ricoh has been providing secure legal solutions to major corporations, law firms and government agencies for over 20 years by combining human expertise with powerful cloud and AI-based technologies to deliver exceptional results and value in a cost-effective way.

RICOH empowers digital workplaces by enabling individuals to work smarter. Through our portfolio of innovative technologies and services, we support organizations, law firms and corporate legal departments in their journey towards digital transformation and better business outcomes. Let us help you redefine work and change. For better.

