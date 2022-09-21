ARTICLE

Excel vs. Blue J Diagramming: Choosing The Best Diagramming Solution For Your Firm Blue J Legal Diagramming is an essential task for many accountants and lawyers. Diagrams help us visualize, understand, and communicate business transactions and tax plans to our clients and colleagues alike.

Barrister's Robes, Or How To Get Away With Wearing A Wizard Costume To Work Babin Bessner Spry LLP If you watch American legal dramas and then find yourself observing a Canadian court proceeding, you might be understandably disappointed that instead of this

Qualified Immunity In Professional Law: A Strong Ground For Dismissal Langlois Lawyers, LLP Protecting the public is the principal mission of Québec's professional orders and is the very cornerstone of professional law. Section 193 of the Professional Code (CQLR c C‑26)...

À la mémoire de Doug Mitchell Borden Ladner Gervais LLP C'est avec une grande tristesse que nous vous annonçons aujourd'hui le décès de Doug Mitchell, icône et géant du monde des affaires, du sport et du droit au Canada.

Alberta's New Umbrella Legislation: Streamlining The Regulation Of Non-Health Professions Field LLP The Government of Alberta recently announced a timeline for its "Streamlining Professional Legislation" project, which will introduce new umbrella legislation for the regulation of 22 non-health professions in Alberta.