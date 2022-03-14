Here's to strong women – may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.

Each year on March 8th, the world comes together to honour the cultural, economic, political, and social achievements of women around the globe. It is also an urgent call to action for every individual as each of us, regardless of gender, has an important role to play in accelerating women's equality both today and every day.

As we reflect on this day, we recognize the phenomenal women at our firm. Below are some of their stories:

Esther Zhang

Esther who, in addition to being our talented new Web and Graphic Designer, is an inspiring young woman. Almost nine years ago when Esther was in her early 20s, she made the brave choice to emigrate from China to Canada on her own and study graphic design in Vancouver. It was her first time leaving home and even travelling abroad. Throughout her journey in navigating a foreign language and culture, Esther's curiosity and tenaciousness have helped her gracefully overcome each challenge along the way.

Lori McLellan

Lori is known as a "Paralegal extraordinaire" around the firm, a reputation she has built over her 23 years with us. Not only is she able to deliver amazing client service, but she is also considered the "glue" of the Capital Markets, Securities, and Mergers & Acquisitions group. Lori is a true team player and we are so lucky to have her on ours!

Nafeesa Valli-Hasham

Nafeesa is a Partner at the firm and advises entrepreneurs and companies across various industries on Corporate Finance and Mergers & Acquisitions. One of Nafeesa's superpowers is her ability to embrace challenges and find creative solutions for her clients. In addition to managing a busy practice, she is committed to giving back to the community. Nafeesa is passionate about creating opportunities for all to thrive and be their best. Nafeesa mentors junior lawyers and volunteers with local organizations to help build happy, healthy and inclusive communities.

Rochal Arjun

Rochal, who is a Legal Administrative Assistant with the Commercial Real Estate group, always comes to work with a big smile on her face, and her cheery greeting immediately puts us all into a good mood. Rochal is always happy to assist with anything asked of her, and in addition to all her work here, is spending some of her spare time furthering her studies.

Rosemary John

Rosemary's wealth of Canadian and international legal experience, as well as her dedication to her clients, have helped her rise to Co-Chair of our flourishing Banking, Insolvency & Restructuring group. But these attributes only tell part of the story. Rosemary's empathetic and inclusive approach to leadership has strengthened the team by celebrating the contributions and experience of each member. She makes a point of creating space for all voices amongst her team for bouncing ideas and seeking feedback. She also has a witty sense of humour that is greatly appreciated by all!

Sarah Jones

Sarah is incredibly busy in her day-to-day practice and still finds time to focus on her role as a Chair of our bustling Commercial Real Estate group, as well as her role as Reporting Partner. She has a tremendous amount of responsibility at the firm, and yet, she possesses a superhuman skill of managing it all effortlessly and smoothly. Her approach is thoughtful and caring, she takes the time to understand and get to know each of her people which is important in building a cohesive team.

Tiej Dapp

Tiej has been with the firm for just over eight years, starting in a junior HR role. She has recently been promoted to Manager of Legal Support Services and Staff Recruitment and does so with great pride. Since January 2021 alone, we have hired 63 new people to the firm and Tiej has been instrumental in their recruitment (that's a lot of interviews!). She enjoys being in a lively environment and loves to brighten people's day.

Veronica Franco

Veronica leads our busy Strata Property practice while also playing an instrumental role as a Reporting Partner at our firm. Her caring approach to each situation is invaluable – she has the innate ability to make each person feel understood. Plus, Veronica has an amazing memory and always remembers the details to help ensure each member of the team feels valued.

Learn more about International Women's Day and how you can help #BreakTheBias here: www.internationalwomensday.com/

