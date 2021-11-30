ARTICLE

What is a representation agreement and how do you know if you need one? What's the difference between a representation agreement and a power of attorney? What if something happens to your health and you don't have a representation agreement?

Watch this free 1-hour webinar, “Representation Agreements” featuring Clark Wilson lawyers Amy Mortimore and Zachary Rogers, along with notary public David Watts as they explain what you need to know about representation agreements and how they fit into planning for your future.

