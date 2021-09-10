ARTICLE

Legal departments are finally participating in digital transformation, which is becoming integral to the productivity and efficiency of organizations looking to stay competitive.

Digital transformation has exploded during the COVID-19 crisis, and it is changing the way organizations function in the long term. This also includes legal departments using digital transformation to boost productivity, improve operational processes, and become key players within their organizations.

