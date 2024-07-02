The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) will be launching a new online portal for patent services, MyCIPO Patents, on July 15, 2024. In view of this transition, many CIPO services will be unavailable for at least the period from July 5-14, 2024. Further, of relevance to submission of patent lists and Certificates of Supplementary Protection (CSP) applications, CIPO will not issue patents on July 9 or July 16, 2024.

