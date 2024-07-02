ARTICLE
2 July 2024

CIPO Will Not Issue Patents On July 9 Or July 16

SB
Smart & Biggar

Contributor

Smart & Biggar logo
Smart & Biggar uncovers and maximizes intellectual property and technology assets for our clients. Today’s fast-paced innovation economy demands a higher level of expertise and attention to detail when it comes to IP strategy and protection. With over 125 lawyers, patent agents and trademark agents collaborating across five Canadian offices, Smart & Biggar is trusted by the world’s leading innovators to find value in their IP rights. As market leaders in IP, Smart & Biggar’s team is on the pulse when it comes to the latest developments and the wider industry changes that impact our clients. To stay informed, visit smartbiggar.ca/insights, including access to our RxIP Update (smartbiggar.ca/insights/rx-ip-updates), a monthly digest of the latest decisions and law surrounding the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.
Explore
Lexpert Firm Profile
The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) will be launching a new online portal for patent services, MyCIPO Patents, on July 15, 2024.
Canada Intellectual Property
Photo of Daphne Lainson
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) will be launching a new online portal for patent services, MyCIPO Patents, on July 15, 2024. In view of this transition, many CIPO services will be unavailable for at least the period from July 5-14, 2024. Further, of relevance to submission of patent lists and Certificates of Supplementary Protection (CSP) applications, CIPO will not issue patents on July 9 or July 16, 2024.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.

Authors
Photo of Daphne Lainson
Daphne Lainson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More