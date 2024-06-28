Clean Tech Companies: Get Patents Faster

Is your company involved in clean technology and seeking fast patent protection in Canada, the United States, or further abroad?

The Canadian Patent Office has a Green Technologies Program, designed to expedite patent grants for inventions related to clean technology. This program significantly accelerates your patent applications.

Moreover, the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) agreement between Canada and the United States allows Canadian patent holders to expedite access to the US market. This agreement utilizes examination results from the Canadian Patent Office to streamline the process at the US Patent Office and several other international patent offices including those in Europe, China, Japan, and Mexico. Under the PPH, applicants filing in these countries experience accelerated application processing.

Benefits of the Program:

Reduces initial Canadian wait times by nearly 18 months.

Speeds up patent office responses.

Utilizing the PPH reduces initial wait times for US applications by an average of 1 year.

Program Requirements:

To qualify for Canada's Green Technologies program, your invention must:

Help resolve or mitigate environmental impacts; or

Conserve the natural environment and resources.

How can you Take Advantage of the Program:

Taking advantage of the program has no additional fee and is a two-step process:

Request participation in the clean technology program. Ensure your request states that your technology meets the specified requirements above.

