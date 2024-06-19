Smart & Biggar uncovers and maximizes intellectual property and technology assets for our clients.
As previously reported, the Federal Court of
Appeal dismissed Apotex's appeal of a decision relating to
macitentan (Janssen's
OPSUMIT), which found that Apotex would induce
infringement of Janssen's patent. The patent claims macitentan
in combination with a phosphodiesterase type-5 inhibitor (for
example, tadalafil) to treat diseases where vasoconstriction is
involved, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.
The Federal Court concluded Apotex would induce infringement,
based in part on information in Apotex's product monograph,
though the product monograph did not include explicit instruction
for combination treatment. Apotex filed an application for leave to
appeal on January 8, 2024.
On June 6, 2024, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed
Apotex's application for leave to appeal (Docket No. 41087).
