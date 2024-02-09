Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has published a Manual of Patent Appeal Board Procedures for Rejected Patent Applications (the "Manual").

The Manual intends to provide guidance on the procedures followed by the Patent Appeal Board (PAB) during the course of reviewing rejected patent applications. The topics covered by the Manual include acknowledgement letters, preliminary reviews, written submissions, oral hearings, final dispositions, etc.

