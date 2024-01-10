Below are Rx IP Update's most-read articles of 2023 (see also our 2023 Highlights in Canadian Life Sciences IP and Regulatory Law):
- Update on biosimilars in Canada – March 2023
- Supreme Court of Canada denies Apotex leave to appeal ONCA olanzapine Statutes of Monopolies decision
- Obviousness of Lilly's tadalafil (CIALIS) dosage form patent stands
- Lilly's Cialis patent claims extending to "physiologically acceptable salt" found invalid for overbreadth and insufficiency
- Federal Court dismisses Takeda's motion to consolidate two dexlansoprazole PMNOC actions against Apotex
- pCPA announces new three-year pricing initiative agreement for generic drugs with CGPA, appointment of Douglas Clark as its first CEO
- Federal Court refuses stay of impeachment action despite patentee's pending re-examination
- PM(NOC) Regulations: Six-year anniversary of major amendments
- PMPRB releases proposed amendment to Interim Guidance for comment
- Declaration of infringement does not preclude further NOA based on invalidity
