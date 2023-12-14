ARTICLE

In an effort to encourage development of semiconductor technologies, the USPTO has announced a new program under the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act of 2022 to expedite examination of eligible patents.

Applications may be eligible for the program if the invention has one or more technical concepts falling inside CPC classes H10 or H01L (which together cover all semiconductor devices).

An application that is selected will be reviewed by examiners before most other applications rather than in the order they are received, until a first Office Action issues. Further, the fee usually associated with requesting expedited examination is waived for applications under the program.

Interested inventors should hurry, as this is a limited pilot program. Inventors are limited to 4 applications under the program, and it will only remain open until the earlier of December 2, 2024 or 1000 applications being granted under the program (or the USPTO closing the program for other reasons).

